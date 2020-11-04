Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek island goes electric with Volkswagen transport deal

Volkswagen will provide electric vehicles, charging points and ride-sharing services to a small island in Greece as the country looks at ways to build a greener transport system. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and Greece's deputy foreign minister Konstantinos Fragogiannis signed a memorandum of understanding at a virtual event on Wednesday for the project on the Aegean island of Astypalea, which has about 1,300 inhabitants.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:01 IST
Greek island goes electric with Volkswagen transport deal
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Volkswagen will provide electric vehicles, charging points and ride-sharing services to a small island in Greece as the country looks at ways to build a greener transport system.

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and Greece's deputy foreign minister Konstantinos Fragogiannis signed a memorandum of understanding at a virtual event on Wednesday for the project on the Aegean island of Astypalea, which has about 1,300 inhabitants. Greece has long relied on coal, but Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has pledged to steer the country away from fossil fuels and boost the use of renewable energy.

"I strongly believe in partnerships. Governments can't deliver on their own and the private sector isn't the answer to every question," said Mitsotakis, who also joined the event. Astypalea, a popular tourist destination, currently has a very limited public transport service with just two buses and energy demand is almost entirely met by fossil fuel.

The project, which will initially run for six years, will see part of the island's vehicle rental service transformed into a ride-sharing service offering electric cars and e-scooters. Commercial and public sector vehicles will also be switched to electric, the two sides said, without giving details. In total, the project will involve replacing about 1,500 combustion engine vehicles with around 1,000 electric ones. Volkswagen will install its Elli chargers across the island to provide about 230 private and several public charging points.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Our long-term goal is climate-neutral mobility for everyone," Diess said. "And with the Astypalea project we will explore how to realize that vision already today."

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Key events behind suspension of Ant Group's $37 billion IPO

China suspended Ant Groups record 37 billion listing just before its dual debut, sending the company scrambling to abide by new financial regulations.Heres a timeline of key events leading up to the IPO suspension. SEPT 14 CHINA ISSUES NEW ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Peso, yuan hit as U.S. vote stirs trade worries

Mexicos peso and Chinas yuan led falls among the emerging market currencies seen as most vulnerable to four more years of a Donald Trump White House on Wednesday, as the latest voting tallies quashed bets of a clear victory for Democrat Joe...

Palestinian motorist fires at Israeli troops and is shot dead - army

A Palestinian motorist fired a pistol at Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and was shot dead by them, a military spokesman said. There were no Israeli casualties in the incident at a roadside military position near the...

Balance of power little changed, U.S. Congress faces new fight on budget, coronavirus

Whether celebrating victory or licking the wounds of defeat following Tuesdays election, the current members of the U.S. Congress must pivot quickly to a new priority Avoiding a government shutdown in December during a pandemic.The Republic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020