Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iceberg floats toward South Georgia, puts wildlife at risk

The British Antarctic Survey said Wednesday it is concerned the iceberg may run aground near the island, preventing land-based marine predators from reaching food supplies and returning to their offspring. Professor Geraint Tarling, an ecologist with the Antarctic Survey, said it is the time of year when seals and penguins are tending to pups and chicks.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-11-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 20:21 IST
Iceberg floats toward South Georgia, puts wildlife at risk
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A giant iceberg the size of the U.S. state of Delaware is floating toward the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia, raising fears it could indirectly endanger young wildlife. The British Antarctic Survey said Wednesday it is concerned the iceberg may run aground near the island, preventing land-based marine predators from reaching food supplies and returning to their offspring.

Professor Geraint Tarling, an ecologist with the Antarctic Survey, said it is the time of year when seals and penguins are tending to pups and chicks. The distance penguin and seal parents have to travel to find food is important. "If they have to do a big detour, it means they're not going to get back to their young in time to prevent them starving to death in the interim," he said.

The giant iceberg, named A68, has been floating north since it broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf in July 2017, the Antarctic Survey said. South Georgia, located in the southern Atlantic Ocean, is a British overseas territory.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Cong MPs to meet rail minister over goods-train suspension

Punjab Congress MPs will meet Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday in Delhi over the suspension of goods trains that has led to a power crisis and critical situation of essential supplies in the state. Congress parliamentarian Amar Si...

Second batch of three Rafale jets arrive in India: Officials.

Second batch of three Rafale jets arrive in India Officials....

Maha: Congress protests 'rise' in crime in BJP-ruled states

Congress leaders and workers in Maharashtra on Wednesday held a protest at Dadar here against the rise in the number of crimes against women, Dalits and minorities in the states ruled by the BJP. Speaking to reporters, state Congress chief ...

EU drug watchdog won't set minimum efficacy levels for potential COVID-19 vaccines

Europes drug regulator will not set a minimum level of efficacy for potential COVID-19 vaccines when considering them for approval, it said on Wednesday, taking a different approach to that of its U.S. counterpart.Human studies need to demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020