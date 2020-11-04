3-year-old falls in borewell in Madhya Pradesh, Army undertakes rescue operation
A 3-year-old child on Wednesday fell into an open borewell in Setupurabarah village of Prithvipur area in Madhya Pradesh, Additional Superintendent of Police Pratibha Tripathi said.ANI | Niwari (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:30 IST
A 3-year-old child on Wednesday fell into an open borewell in Setupurabarah village of Prithvipur area in Madhya Pradesh, Additional Superintendent of Police Pratibha Tripathi said. According to ASP, rescue operation underway and Army has reached the spot.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed confident that toddler will be taken out safely. "Army, along with local administration is engaged in a rescue operation to save innocent Prahlad, who fell in a borewell in Setpura village. I'm confident that soon he'll be taken out safely. God bless the child with long life. Let's all pray for him," Chouhan tweeted. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- God
- Chouhan
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi disapproves of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's 'item' remark against Minister Imarti Devi; Says it's unfortunate.
Vidya Balan resumes shoot for 'Sherni' in Madhya Pradesh
Vidya Balan resumes shoot for 'Sherni' in Madhya Pradesh
Former Cong MLA Rahul Lodhi joins BJP in Madhya Pradesh
SC stays Madhya Pradesh HC order restricting physical political rallies