3-year-old falls in borewell in Madhya Pradesh, Army undertakes rescue operation

A 3-year-old child on Wednesday fell into an open borewell in Setupurabarah village of Prithvipur area in Madhya Pradesh, Additional Superintendent of Police Pratibha Tripathi said. According to ASP, rescue operation underway and Army has reached the spot.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed confident that toddler will be taken out safely. "Army, along with local administration is engaged in a rescue operation to save innocent Prahlad, who fell in a borewell in Setpura village. I'm confident that soon he'll be taken out safely. God bless the child with long life. Let's all pray for him," Chouhan tweeted. (ANI)