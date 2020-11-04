Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil rises 3% after Trump falsely claims victory in tight U.S. election

U.S. weekly crude oil exports fell by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to about 2.3 million bpd last week, the biggest drop since January, and production dropped 600,000 bpd to 10.5 million bpd. Trump falsely claimed to have won after his Democratic challenger Biden said he was confident of winning a contest that will not be resolved until a handful of states finish vote counts in the next hours or days.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:26 IST
Oil rises 3% after Trump falsely claims victory in tight U.S. election
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Oil prices rose more than 3% on Wednesday after President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory in a tight U.S. election with millions of votes still to be counted and after data showed a large decline in U.S. crude inventories. A victory by Trump is viewed as bullish for oil because of sanctions on Iran and his support for Saudi-led oil production cuts to support prices.

A contested result and prolonged uncertainty is seen as the most bearish outcome for oil and markets in general, while a win for Joe Biden would be seen as bearish to neutral because of his support for green policies and softer stance on Iran. West Texas Intermediate was up $1.28, or 3.4%, at $38.94 a barrel by 12:44 p.m. ET (1744 GMT.) Brent crude was up by $1.36, or 3.4%, at $41.07 a barrel.

Both benchmarks extended gains to session highs after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell 8 million barrels last week as Hurricane Zeta forced production declines in the Gulf of Mexico during the period. U.S. weekly crude oil exports fell by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to about 2.3 million bpd last week, the biggest drop since January, and production dropped 600,000 bpd to 10.5 million bpd.

Trump falsely claimed to have won after his Democratic challenger Biden said he was confident of winning a contest that will not be resolved until a handful of states finish vote counts in the next hours or days. "Perhaps the biggest conclusion to be drawn at this stage is that there is only a small likelihood that existing oil & gas tax incentives will be removed in the U.S. – even if Biden emerges as the winner – given the narrow margin of victory and a probable Republic majority in the U.S. Senate," said Artem Abramov, head of shale Research at Rystad Energy.

Wall Street surged and U.S. dollar gained against a basket of currencies, as the too-close-to-call presidential election left traders betting on a divided Senate that would keep stimulus flowing but hold tax rises and regulation in check. Oil prices were also supported by the possibility that OPEC producers and Russia could consider deferring a planned increase in OPEC+ oil output from January as a second coronavirus wave stifles a recovery in fuel demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, earlier agreed to ease cuts by 2 million barrels per day from the current 7.7 million bpd from January. More lockdowns could, however, cap oil price gains and weigh on demand. Italy, Norway, and Hungary have tightened coronavirus curbs, following Britain, France, and other countries.

Britain recorded 492 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the biggest toll since May 13, and up from 397 on Tuesday, government data showed.

TRENDING

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Oppo K7x with Dimensity 720 SoC, 30W fast-charging launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police constable tries to stop speeding car, run over

A Delhi Police constable was injured after being run over by a BMW car while trying to stop it in Sarita Vihar area, officials said on Wednesday. Jitender, sustained fractures in his legs and his condition is stable, they said.The 28-year-o...

Man kills self after panchayat order to marry brother's widow as punishment

A 26-year-old man in Jharkhands Ramgarh district died by suicide allegedly after the local panchayat directed him to marry his sister-in-law, a widow, as a punishment for having an illicit relationship with a married woman of his village, p...

U.S. judge unsure if he has grounds to issue new TikTok injunction

A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he was uncertain if he had a legal basis to bar the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on video-sharing app TikTok after a Pennsylvania judge had already blocked the governments plan on Friday...

U.S. formally exits global climate pact amid election uncertainty

The United States formally exited the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, fulfilling an old promise by President Donald Trump to withdraw the worlds second-largest greenhouse gas emitter from the global pact to fight climate change. But the outco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020