ABVP protests at Osmania University against journalist Arnab Goswami's arrest

ABVP activists protested at Osmania University of Hyderabad against the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami on Wednesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:52 IST
ABVP activists protested at Osmania University of Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

ABVP activists protested at Osmania University of Hyderabad against the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami on Wednesday. Arnab Goswami has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, Anvay Naik, and his mother, two years ago.

Speaking to ANI, Srisailam Biramalla, ABVP activist, said, "Arnab Goswami was representing our voice that is the reason Maharashtra Government has attacked and arrested him. We condemn it, and burnt an effigy of Maharashtra Chief Minister." Sri Hari, ABVP activist, said, "Arnab Goswami is a voice of the nation. He is a historic journalist who is saving journalism. His arrest is a shame for democracy."

Earlier today, Goswami was arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother who died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note, purportedly written by Naik, alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues. Later in the day, Goswami alleged that he, along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife, was physically assaulted by the policemen who went to arrest him.

Republic TV channel has telecast visuals of Mumbai police entering Goswami's residence and what appears to be a scuffle. The owner of Republic TV had also shown injury marks to the reporters after he reached the police station, and alleged that the policemen assaulted him, held him by the scruff of his neck and pushed him.

Advocate Gaurav Parker, Goswami's lawyer, alleged that the journalist has been arrested in a case without an FIR and assaulted by two policemen at his residence. (ANI)

