Kejriwal urges Delhiites to avoid bursting crackers, take part in Lakshmi puja from homes this Diwali

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged residents of the national capital to refrain from bursting firecrackers this Diwali and implored them to join him in Lakshmi pujan, at a set time, on the day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:01 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged residents of the national capital to refrain from bursting firecrackers this Diwali and implored them to join him in Lakshmi pujan, at a set time, on the day. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said that with the air quality severely affected in Delhi and bursting crackers would only add to the pollution amid COVID-19.

"We are making different arrangements for Diwali this year. On Diwali, November 14 from 7:39 pm onwards the 2 crore people of Delhi will do Lakshmi puja together. I, along with my ministers, will start the Lakshmi puja on the time which will be telecasted live by some channels. I urge all people of Delhi to turn on your televisions and sit down with your family to conduct Lakshmi Pujan," "I believe that when the 2 crore people of Delhi together, in one voice, do Lakshmi Puja and Diwali puja, on the day when Lord Ram Chandraji returned from 14 years of 'vanvaas' (exile), then a different mood will be there in the whole of Delhi. There will be lots of positive vibes in Delhi which will be good for Delhi and its people," he added.

The Delhi Chief Minister also asked people to take a pledge to abstain from burning firecrackers on Diwali, just like they had done last year. He also mentioned the light show held at the Connaught Place last year for the Delhiites and said that it had been a great success.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, Delhi has 37,369 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,65,866 patients have been cured and discharged so far. The disease has claimed 6,703 lives so far. Meanwhile, a layer of smoky haze lingered over Delhi-NCR as air quality index (AQI) continued to remain in the 'very poor' and 'severe' category in several areas with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. Delhi's overall air pollution level was recorded at 333 (very poor) in the morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). (ANI)

