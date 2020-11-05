Left Menu
No crackers this Diwali as COVID cases, pollution rise, says Delhi CM

With rising COVID-19 cases and air pollution level, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a ban on firecrackers in the national capital ahead of Diwali.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With rising COVID-19 cases and air pollution level, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a ban on firecrackers in the national capital ahead of Diwali. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that the coronavirus situation in Delhi was reviewed with the chief secretary, health officials and district magistrates, after which it was concluded that the COVID-19 cases in Delhi were rising due to the festive season and increasing pollution in the region.

The Delhi government has also decided to ramp up medical infrastructure, including oxygen facility and intensive care unit beds in the government hospitals. "Reviewed corona situation in Del(hi) (a)n(d) preparedness wid Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases h(a)v(e) increased due to festival season (a)n(d) pollution. It was decided to 1. Ban crackers in Del, 2. Ramp up medical infra, Oxy (a)n(d) ICU beds are being increased in Del(hi) govt hospi(tal)s," Kejriwal tweeted.

He said an appeal had been filed in the Supreme Court to lift the Delhi High Court's stay on increasing ICU beds in private hospitals. "Del(hi) HC has stayed our order to increase ICU beds in pvt hospitals. Filed (an) appeal in (the) SC yesterday (Wednesday). We hope (the) SC will lift the stay keeping in view the critical situation," he further tweeted.

The CM added that testing would be targeted and all steps would be taken to ensure that fatality rates did not increase. Delhi's overall air quality index was recorded at 333 (very poor category) on Thursday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

Chief Minister Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital could be called the "third wave". (ANI)

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

