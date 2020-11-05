Left Menu
Makhotso Sotyu to handover Buy-Back Centre in Coffee Bay

DEFF also supported the KSD municipality with the establishment of an environmental education centre in Viedgesville and the rehabilitation of the city garden in Mthatha and street cleaning. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:17 IST
The Deputy Minister will kick-start her visit to KSD Local Municipality by handing over 150 eco furniture school desks to Coffee Bay Senior Primary School.

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Deputy Minister (DEFF) Makhotso Sotyu will on Friday handover an R27 million worth multipurpose Buy-Back Centre in Coffee Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The Deputy Minister will also hand over eco furniture school desks to Coffee Bay Senior Primary School.

The construction and subsequent handover of the multipurpose Buy Back Centre form part of the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries' waste management support to the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) Local Municipality in the provision of infrastructure required for recycling, storage and collection of general domestic waste.

The deliverables for this environmental infrastructure include construction of the multipurpose waste buyback centre building and a waste transfer facility, perimeter fencing with Clear-view nylofor fence, provision of bailing machine, glass crusher, fork-lift, electricity, water and sewer reticulation, paving, the supply of operational equipment like cages, trolleys, digital scales and office furniture.

DEFF also supported the KSD municipality with the establishment of an environmental education centre in Viedgesville and the rehabilitation of the city garden in Mthatha and street cleaning.

The Deputy Minister will kick-start her visit to KSD Local Municipality by handing over 150 eco furniture school desks to Coffee Bay Senior Primary School.

She will also embark on the Good Green Deeds clean-up campaign in the area.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

