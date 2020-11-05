Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now Delhi shelter homes to provide breakfast in addition to two meals given earlier

The Delhi government will now provide breakfast also at winter night shelters where earlier only two meals were provided, according to Delhi's Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:18 IST
Now Delhi shelter homes to provide breakfast in addition to two meals given earlier
Delhi's Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government will now provide breakfast also at winter night shelters where earlier only two meals were provided, according to Delhi's Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday. Jain said this at a meeting with various departments regarding winter night shelters in Delhi. He was reviewing measures to be taken to provide proper shelter facility to the homeless in DUSIB shelter homes.

He directed representatives of all departments to extend their full support and take necessary action in order to provide proper shelter. He instructed officers to take all the precautions regarding the COVID-19 and ensure the guidelines issued by the government are followed.

Jain directed the revenue department official to ensure that all the guidelines related to Corona are followed. Apart from this, the Health Department was also directed to make regular inspections of the shelter sites and expand health facilities for the homeless. All the concerned departments were informed that DUSIB's 2020-21 Winter Action Plan for Homeless People will start from November 20 this year and continue till March 15 next year.

The minister said that the number of tents has been increased to follow social distancing. While 60-70 tents were used to be installed every year, this year 250 tents will be installed so that social distancing can be followed properly. All these tents will be fire retardant and waterproof. Also, beds and mattresses will be provided in all tents.

"Presently, a provision has been made to provide food (including breakfast) three times a day in place of two times. This provision is being introduced within a very short period of time for the homeless people under DUSIB shelter homes winter action plan," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: MCD has funds for hoardings but not to pay Doctors' salaries: Satyendar Jain

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ED search at Bineesh's home in Kerala concludes; family alleges threat

The ED on Thursday ended its search at the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPIM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, here in a money laundering case amid allegations of illegal detention of his family members and bid to plant evide...

UP CM reduces mandi tax to 1 pc

In a major pro-farmer decision, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to reduce mandi tax to 1 per cent from the existing 2 per cent and issued directives in this regard, an official said on Thursday. With 0.5 per cent de...

Nearly 3.5 lakh migrant labourers given job cards: CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that nearly 3.5 lakh migrant labourers have been given new job cards in the state. She said that 5,92,000 migrant labourers have been enrolled for the 100 days work in the state.Th...

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians demolish Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to book final berth

Mumbai Indians have reached the finals of the Indian Premier League after thrashing Delhi Capitals by 57-run in Qualifier 1 here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. A spirited performance by defending champions will now see them pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020