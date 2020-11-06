Left Menu
Customs, AIU seize 2,601 grams gold at Kozhikode International Airport

The Customs Department and the Air Intelligence Unit on Thursday seized 2,601 grams of gold from five passengers in five instances at the Kozhikode International Airport.

06-11-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

They also seized 59,000 sticks of foreign cigarettes from six passengers. These passengers had arrived from Dubai and Sharjah.

In another instance, Air Intelligence Unit in Kannur Airport seized gold weighing 624 grams from a passenger arrived from Dubai in a Go Air flight. The gold compound was concealed in his rectum. The passenger has been arrested. (ANI)

