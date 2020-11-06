Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA’s energy sector for recovery to take centre stage at CSIR 7th Conference

South Africa is relatively energy secure but highly dependent on coal for much of its energy needs, and even more dependent on imported oil and liquid fuels for the transport sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:08 IST
SA’s energy sector for recovery to take centre stage at CSIR 7th Conference
South African's economy has been directly impacted by the national load shedding, which results in disrupted electricity supply. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

South Africa's energy sector and industrialisation opportunities for economic recovery will take centre stage at the upcoming virtual Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) 7th Biennial Conference.

The virtual two-day conference, which starts on 11 November 2020, will be attended by local and international experts in fields ranging from health, advanced agriculture and food, manufacturing, mining, defence, energy and many more.

The conference will be held under the theme, 'Touching lives through innovation'.

South Africa is relatively energy secure but highly dependent on coal for much of its energy needs, and even more dependent on imported oil and liquid fuels for the transport sector.

This discussion will be highlighted in a session on the acceleration of South Africa's energy transformation and economic recovery.

Dr Clinton Carter Brown, Head: CSIR Energy Centre, will be joined in this panel discussion by Nhlanhla Ngidi, Head of Energy and Electricity: South African Local Government Association; Mandy Rambharos, Head: Eskom Just Energy Transition office; Aalia Cassim, Director: Microeconomic Policy, Division: Economic Policy Analysis and Forecasting, National Treasury; Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR principal engineer and Dee Fischer, Chief Director: Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries.

The discussion will unpack efforts to decarbonise the South African energy mix.

South African's economy has been directly impacted by the national load shedding, which results in disrupted electricity supply.

The CSIR has performed an in-depth analysis of the South African power system to assess the extent to which load shedding is expected to continue, the magnitude thereof, and most importantly, the options and solutions that are available to reduce and mitigate load shedding.

The webinar will provide a scientifically informed perspective on the likelihood and extent of load shedding over the next three to five years, and provide some practical options for mitigation.

The second day of the conference will see various other sessions and technology demonstrations including sessions on small, medium and micro enterprises as drivers of South Africa's economic recovery; the creation of a smart, sustainable and circular plastics economy in South Africa and the industrialisation of additive manufacturing towards the revival of the country's manufacturing industry.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari asks automakers to reduce EV cost, forgo profit initially to capture market

Asserting that India has full potential to emerge as a global hub for electric vehicles by 2025, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday asked automobile manufacturers to reduce cost and forego profit initially to capture market and fuel gro...

Govt weeds out 4.39 cr bogus ration cards under NFSA since 2013

The government on Friday said about 4.39 crore bogus ration cards have been weeded out since 2013 for rightful targeting of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act NFSA. New ration cards are regularly issued to genuine and rightf...

U.S. urges WHO chief to invite Taiwan to assembly

The U.S. mission in Geneva urged World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday to invite Taiwan to a major meeting the body is hosting next week expected to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. We encourage the WHO to expa...

FTSE 100 falls on virus concerns, Brexit uncertainty

Londons FTSE 100 fell on Friday after a four-day rally as concerns over surging coronavirus cases and Brexit-related uncertainty weighed, while investors awaited the outcome of a close U.S. presidential election race. Having risen almost 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020