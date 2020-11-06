Left Menu
15-member panel to prepare report on impact of bio-decomposer: Gopal Rai

The Delhi government has sprayed the bio-decomposer, made by PUSA, in approximately 1,800 acres of farmland where paddy is cultivated in the national capital, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:09 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai speaking at a press conference on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has sprayed the bio-decomposer, made by PUSA, in approximately 1,800 acres of farmland where paddy is cultivated in the national capital, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday. He further said that the government will soon spray it in the remaining 200 acres, approximately, too, and will then form a 15-member committee to study its performance.

"In order to turn stubble into fertiliser the Delhi government, along with PUSA, has sprayed a bio-decomposer in various parts of Delhi. It has now been done in approximately 1,800 acres of farmland. In the next three to four days we will spray it in the whole 2,000 acre area," Gopal Rai said at a press conference here. "To see its impact, a 15-member committee is being formed which will prepare a report. The report will also be presented to the Supreme Court," he added.

He further said that the Delhi government has issued a notification directing the police and Divisional Commissioner to implement the cracker ban in the national capital and some officials have also been called for a meeting. "Today government issued a notification directing Delhi Police and Divisional Commissioner to devise mechanisms to implement cracker ban. On November 9, Environment Department, Divisional Commissioner, and Delhi police officials have been called for meeting to lay out an action plan," Rai said.

Earlier in the day Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that in a bid to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from worsening due to increased air pollution, the Delhi government has banned all types of firecrackers from November 7 to 30. "The ban on crackers has been imposed in view of air pollution. This time around, there is pollution and COVID-19. When firecrackers are burst on Diwali, people are unable to breathe properly for around 3-4 hours late at night due to air pollution," Jain told reporters here.

Responding to whether "green cracker" will be included in the ban, Jain said that there is a pandemic spreading around the globe and people should refrain from bursting crackers. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged residents of the national capital to refrain from bursting firecrackers this Diwali and implored them to join him in Lakshmi puja, at a set time, on the day.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said that with the air quality severely affected in Delhi bursting crackers would only add to the pollution amid COVID-19. (ANI)

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

