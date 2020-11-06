Resume Classes 9 to 12 from Nov 23 in Maharashtra: Education dept to state govt

Maharashtra School Education Department has proposed that the state government should restart classes in schools for Classes 9 to 12 from November 23.

"We have proposed before state government to restart Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 in schools from November 23. We have not started classes at schools yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now we want the students to come to schools, so we have proposed the date of November 23," Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

"Also, we have proposed that exams of Classes 10 and 12 should be conducted in May instead of February or March because there is rain in June, July, August and September and students find it difficult to reach exam centres," she said. (ANI)