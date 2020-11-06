Left Menu
COVID-19 pandemic a watershed moment in history like World War II: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the COVID-19 pandemic will remain a watershed moment in history, just like World War II (WWII).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India-Italy Virtual Summit on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the COVID-19 pandemic will remain a watershed moment in history, just like World War II (WWII). The Prime Minister was speaking at the India-Italy Virtual Summit with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.

"COVID19 pandemic will remain a watershed moment in history, just like WWII. We will have to adapt ourselves to the post-Corona world. We will have to be ready for the opportunities and challenges arising out of it," Modi said. The Prime Minister paid condolences on behalf of the people of India for the losses due to COVID-19 in Italy.

"I express my condolences on behalf of all the people in India, for the losses due to COVID-19 in Italy. When other countries of the world were still getting to know of Coronavirus and trying to understand it, you were suffering from it," PM Modi said. He said, "You swiftly and successfully brought a very difficult situation under control. You also consolidated the entire country."

"I hope that after the COVID19 situation improves, we will get an opportunity to welcome the Italian Members of Parliament, in India," he added. (ANI)

