Brookfield Properties Wins Indian Green Building Council Excellence Awards at Performance Challenge for Green Built Environment 2020

Candor Techspace G2, Sector 21, Gurugram And Candor Techspace N1, Sector 62, Noida, Have Been Awarded The Best Performer For Demonstrating Excellence In The Field of Sustainability And Offering World-class Infrastructure To Their Tenants NEW DELHI, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookfield Properties ("Brookprop Management Services Private Limited") has won the 'Excellence Award' for two of its Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) platinum certified IT parks: Candor TechSpace G2, Sector 21, Gurugram and Candor TechSpace N1, Sector 62, Noida, at the recently held Performance Challenge for Green Built Environment 2020.

Candor Techspace G2, Sector 21, Gurugram And Candor Techspace N1, Sector 62, Noida, Have Been Awarded The Best Performer For Demonstrating Excellence In The Field of Sustainability And Offering World-class Infrastructure To Their Tenants NEW DELHI, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookfield Properties ("Brookprop Management Services Private Limited") has won the 'Excellence Award' for two of its Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) platinum certified IT parks: Candor TechSpace G2, Sector 21, Gurugram and Candor TechSpace N1, Sector 62, Noida, at the recently held Performance Challenge for Green Built Environment 2020. The award underlines Brookfield Properties' goal to minimize its impact on the environment, while improving the efficient use of resources. Alok Aggarwal, MD & CEO, Brookfield Properties said, "Environmental, social and governance excellence is core to how we conduct our business across the globe. In sync with this vision, we constantly strive towards operational efficiency and optimal utilisation of natural resources to reduce our carbon footprint. Being a founding member of IGBC, we are committed to create positive impact on the environment, while improving the efficiencies over time. We are pleased to receive this award and motivated to keep up our commitment towards our sustainability goals." Indian Green Building Council launched the 'Performance Challenge for Green Built Environment' program for encouraging fully certified green building projects to maintain their facilities as green. This award is applicable to the buildings that have achieved Bronze/Gold/Platinum IGBC certifications before 2019. At Brookfield Properties, it is believed that environment, social and governance principles are embedded in every aspect of operation - from efficient, responsible building materials, to rooftop solar panels. All its initiatives such as energy reduction, water conservation, improving indoor air quality, green mobility, are focused on building a culture of innovation and an outlook that creates a sustainable and ecofriendly environment. There is continuous impetus on improving the energy efficiency, which has also resulted in several accolades and recognitions. Two office campuses managed by Brookfield Properties, have received IGBC Platinum Certification, and one office campus is Gold certified. Further, two office campuses managed by Brookfield Properties have also received Bureau of Energy Efficiency 5 Star Energy Label. The latest recognition by Indian Green Building Congress is another milestone added to the list of achievements. About Brookfield Properties Brookfield Properties is a fully-integrated, global real estate services company that provides portfolio management across the real estate investment strategies of Brookfield Asset Management - one of the world's largest alternative asset managers with approximately US$550 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2020. Brookfield Properties develops and manages real estate with a focus on maximizing the tenant experience in addition to the investment and operational performance of the asset. We also focus on integrating leading-edge real estate technologies, and we believe that this enables us to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability - benefiting not only our tenants, residents and business partners but also the communities in which we operate. In India, Brookfield Properties manages 30 million square feet of commercial properties in major cities, including Candor TechSpace G1 and Candor TechSpace G2 located at Sector 48, Gurugram and Sector 21, Gurugram, respectively; Candor TechSpace N1 and Candor TechSpace N2 located at Sector 62, Noida and Sector 135, Noida, respectively; Candor TechSpace K1 located at Rajarhat, Kolkata; and Powai Business District, Waterstones, and Equinox Business Park located in Mumbai. In addition, Brookfield Properties recently began management of a 12.5 million square foot portfolio of properties in southern India. For more information about our approach to operating and developing best-in-class real estate, please visit www.brookfieldproperties.com PWRPWR

