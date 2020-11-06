Left Menu
Development News Edition

All this bloodshed is a sham: J-K terrorist after surrendering during encounter

Thanking the security forces for sparing his life during an encounter in Pulwama's Pampore on Friday, a local terrorist, after surrendering, appealed to his fellow terrorists to follow his footsteps, saying "all this bloodshed is a sham".

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:31 IST
All this bloodshed is a sham: J-K terrorist after surrendering during encounter
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Thanking the security forces for sparing his life during an encounter in Pulwama's Pampore on Friday, a local terrorist, after surrendering, appealed to his fellow terrorists to follow his footsteps, saying "all this bloodshed is a sham". "I joined militancy on September 1. I am grateful to the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the army here because they have given me a chance to live. They did not ill-treat me in any way. I would like to make an appeal to all my brothers that all this is a trap, all this bloodshed... it's a sham. There is nothing in it," Khawar Sultan Mir said.

Meanwhile, two Pakistani terrorists were killed during the live encounter in the Lalpora area of South Kashmir's Pampore today when Mir surrendered and was spared. "Bodies of the killed terrorists have been retrieved from the site of the encounter. As per reliable sources, they are Pakistani nationals. The terrorist, who surrendered, has been identified as Khawar Sultan Mir, a resident of Drangbal, Pampore. All three were affiliated with LeT," said a J&K Police source.

According to the police, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from them. Inspector-general of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said so far nine terrorists have surrendered during live encounters this year. This is the fifth surrender during last month, which has enhanced public trust in police and forces.

Also, last night, terrorists started firing indiscriminately at the security personnel during a cordon and search operation when two unknown people were injured, the police said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ashok Leyland reports Q2 net loss of Rs 96.23 cr

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 96.23 crore in the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 69.95 crore in the same period last fiscal, Ashok...

Canada job growth slows as shutdowns bite, but analysts see signs of resilience

Canada added fewer jobs than expected in October as coronavirus-related shutdowns started to bite but analysts said the gains nonetheless reflected welcome signs of economic resilience. Statistics Canada on Friday reported 83,600 new jobs a...

Guj: Ahmedabad sees 175 fresh COVID-19 cases; 242 recoveries

As many as 175 new cases of coronavirus have emerged in Gujarats Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, an official from the state health department said on Friday. With the addition of the latest infections, the tally in the district has...

GRAPHIC-Second French lockdown less severe for the economy one week in

One week into Frances second coronavirus lockdown this year, the euro zones second-biggest economy is holding up much better than the first time, data ranging from traffic congestion to electricity use show. High-frequency data bear out ane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020