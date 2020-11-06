Left Menu
Development News Edition

All this bloodshed is a sham: J-K terrorist after surrendering during encounter

Thanking the security forces for sparing his life during an encounter in Pulwama's Pampore, a local terrorist, after surrendering on Friday, appealed to his fellow terrorists to follow his footsteps, saying "all this bloodshed is a sham".

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:48 IST
All this bloodshed is a sham: J-K terrorist after surrendering during encounter
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Thanking the security forces for sparing his life during an encounter in Pulwama's Pampore, a local terrorist, after surrendering on Friday, appealed to his fellow terrorists to follow his footsteps, saying "all this bloodshed is a sham". "I joined militancy on September 1. I am grateful to the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the army here because they have given me a chance to live. They did not ill-treat me in any way. I would like to make an appeal to all my brothers that all this is a trap, all this bloodshed... it's a sham. There is nothing in it," Khawar Sultan Mir said.

Meanwhile, two Pakistani terrorists were killed during the live encounter in the Lalpora area of South Kashmir's Pampore today when Mir surrendered and was spared. The encounter broke out in Lalpora area of Pampore on Thursday night during a cordon and search operation, when the terrorists started firing indiscriminately at the security personnel.

"Bodies of the killed terrorists have been retrieved from the site of the encounter. As per reliable sources, they are Pakistani nationals. The terrorist, who surrendered, has been identified as Khawar Sultan Mir, a resident of Drangbal, Pampore. All three were affiliated with LeT," said a J&K Police source. According to the police, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from them.

Inspector-general of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said so far nine terrorists have surrendered during live encounters this year. This is the fifth surrender in a month, which has enhanced public trust in police and forces. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal reports 2,909 new COVID-19 cases

INDIND...

Canara Bank cuts MCLRs by 0.05-0.15 pc for various tenors

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said it has cut the marginal cost of fund-based lending rates MCLR by 0.05-0.15 percent with effect from November 7. The one-year MCLR -- the benchmark for most of the consumer loans -- has been reduced by ...

English COVID infections stabilise at around 50,000 per day - ONS estimate

New COVID-19 infections in England have stabilised at around 50,000 a day, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, indicating a levelling-off in the steep rise of cases even before England was pushed into a second national lockdo...

Palestinian held by Israel ends hunger strike after 103 days

A Palestinian on Friday ended a 103-day hunger strike against his detention without charge by Israel after being assured his four-month detention would not be extended, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said. There was no immediate comment fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020