All this bloodshed is a sham: J-K terrorist after surrendering during encounter

Thanking the security forces for sparing his life during an encounter in Pulwama's Pampore, a local terrorist, after surrendering on Friday, appealed to his fellow terrorists to follow his footsteps, saying "all this bloodshed is a sham". "I joined militancy on September 1. I am grateful to the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the army here because they have given me a chance to live. They did not ill-treat me in any way. I would like to make an appeal to all my brothers that all this is a trap, all this bloodshed... it's a sham. There is nothing in it," Khawar Sultan Mir said.

Meanwhile, two Pakistani terrorists were killed during the live encounter in the Lalpora area of South Kashmir's Pampore today when Mir surrendered and was spared. The encounter broke out in Lalpora area of Pampore on Thursday night during a cordon and search operation, when the terrorists started firing indiscriminately at the security personnel.

"Bodies of the killed terrorists have been retrieved from the site of the encounter. As per reliable sources, they are Pakistani nationals. The terrorist, who surrendered, has been identified as Khawar Sultan Mir, a resident of Drangbal, Pampore. All three were affiliated with LeT," said a J&K Police source. According to the police, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from them.

Inspector-general of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said so far nine terrorists have surrendered during live encounters this year. This is the fifth surrender in a month, which has enhanced public trust in police and forces. (ANI)