Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Group ties with Snam for energy mix transition

Adani Group on Friday announced strategic collaboration with Snam, Europe's leading gas infrastructure company, for setting up a CNG compressors manufacturing facility as well as investing in transition energy mix such as hydrogen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:58 IST
Adani Group ties with Snam for energy mix transition

Adani Group on Friday announced strategic collaboration with Snam, Europe's leading gas infrastructure company, for setting up a CNG compressors manufacturing facility as well as investing in transition energy mix such as hydrogen. "As part of the strategic partnership, Adani Group and Snam intend to explore several opportunities in the energy space, where each Group brings complementary capabilities to the table," the company said in a statement.

Both Adani Group and Snam have a strong interest in exploring the promise of green hydrogen. "While Snam has been a strong proponent of hydrogen adoption in Europe, green hydrogen is a natural extension to the Adani Group's ambitious renewable portfolio," it said. A non-binding agreement has been signed between Snam and Adani Gas Ltd to create a joint venture for setting up a CNG compressors manufacturing facility in India.

"This would help in promoting the development of refuelling infrastructure for sustainable mobility and fostering the use of natural gas, as envisioned by the Government of India," the statement said. The collaboration, an integral part of the virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, would envisage exploration of the hydrogen value chain in India and global markets.

It will also look at the development of biogas, biomethane, and low-carbon mobility. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, said, "In line with India's target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030, the Adani Group has embarked on one of the world's most ambitious carbon offset programs".

Given the commitment, India will be one of the most attractive transition markets for low carbon electricity technologies. "We intend to play an essential role in this energy mix transition. Our recent ranking as the world's largest solar power company is a validation of our intent, and we will continue to diversify our energy portfolio," he said.

Adani said the partnership with Snam has several strategic nuances. The combination of Adani's ability to provide the largest national energy platform and Snam's broad technology expertise can be pivotal in helping India accelerate its sustainability journey, he added.

Snam CEO Marco Alvera commented: "India will have a key role in reaching the global climate goals, and Snam aims to contribute to this process with its know-how and its realization capacity". The two firms want to develop joint projects in the energy transition, from biomethane to hydrogen, in order to enable the decarbonisation of India and other countries, and create new development opportunities, Alvera said.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Johnny Depp out of 'Fantastic Beasts' after losing court case

Actor Johnny Depp said on Friday that he is resigning from the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid that called him a wife beater.Depp, writing on Instagram, said that ATT Incs Warner Bros....

J&K govt directs DCs to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached lands immediately

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed deputy commissioners of Jammu division to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached land including those under the Roshni scheme from revenue records, and upload details of encroachers on...

Ruckus over farm laws in Haryana Assembly

The Haryana Assembly on Friday witnessed unruly scenes over the Centres farm laws as soon as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar brought a resolution thanking the Union government for introducing reforms in the agriculture sector. Congress M...

Nepal reports 2,909 new COVID-19 cases

INDIND...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020