BJP Tamil Nadu chief, leaders detained for defying govt orders over Vetri Val Yatra

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan, party leaders and a number of BJP workers were detained on Friday as they were trying to take out Vetri Val Yatra without the state government's permission. The Chennai Police had earlier allowed the state BJP president to proceed on 'Vetri Val Yatra' but stopped his supporters from participating in 'yatra'.

Earlier today, the state unit of BJP decided to go ahead with the month-long 'Vetri Val Yatra' after the Tamil Nadu government denied them permission to hold the 'yatra' in view of COVID-19. Murugan said that it is the constitutional right of every individual to worship.

"Lord Murugan has given us permission. I want to pray to the Lord and it is my constitutional right. Every person has the right to worship. That is why I am proceeding to Thirutthani as we begin our 'Vetri Val Yatra'," Murugan told reporters here. BJP leader H Raja had said that if the police do not allow the yatra to proceed, they will have to face agitation. "The state government is allowing schools to reopen but not permitting the yatra saying there is a fear of the second wave of COVID-19. If allowed, we will peacefully go ahead with the yatra, else it will be agitation," he said.

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras high court that it has decided to deny permission for BJP's proposed ' Vetri Vel Yatra' in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Vetri Val Yatra' is a month-long religious trip to the six abodes of Lord Murugan beginning from the Thirutthani temple in the north of Tamil Nadu and culminating at Tiruchendur temple, in the southern part of the state. (ANI)