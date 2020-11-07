Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Prabhu launched an independent India Bamboo Forum (IBF) last month with an aim to give a boost to the bamboo sector by promoting entrepreneurship, research, and trade of high quality bamboo products in a sustainable manner. In a letter to Tomar, Prabhu said that the forum is working with different stakeholders, policy makers and industry to identify specific thematic areas of the states and national ecosystems that require resolution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 16:17 IST
Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Former union minister Suresh Prabhu has asked Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to set up an All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on bamboo with a view to promote the growth of the sector. Prabhu launched an independent India Bamboo Forum (IBF) last month with an aim to give a boost to the bamboo sector by promoting entrepreneurship, research, and trade of high quality bamboo products in a sustainable manner.

In a letter to Tomar, Prabhu said that the forum is working with different stakeholders, policy makers and industry to identify specific thematic areas of the states and national ecosystems that require resolution. There is a need for a comprehensive bamboo resource database for the development of bamboo applications particularly for value-chain development, he said.

"In this connection, formulation of an All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on bamboo under Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), under the agriculture ministry, would make the production, development, movement and tracking of bamboo convenient by many fold throughout the country," Prabhu has said. The AICRP is already in existence for several crops including banana and spices. Sanjeev Karpe, one of the conveners of IBF, said, "We are requesting ICAR to study cost determining factors for sustainable market of bamboo raw material and bottlenecks between demand and supply chain and also to study sector specific primary processing and utilisation for zero wastage of bamboo raw material." About 2.5 billion people in the world depend economically on bamboo, and international trade in bamboo is estimated at about USD 4.5 million per year.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE announces relaxing of Islamic laws for personal freedoms

The United Arab Emirates announced on Saturday a major overhaul of the countrys Islamic personal laws, allowing unmarried couples to cohabitate, loosening alcohol restrictions and criminalising so-called honour killings. The broadening of p...

Georgia introduces night curfew to curb COVID-19

Authorities in Georgia said on Saturday the South Caucasus country would impose a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in its largest cities to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Announced by Deputy Prime Minister Maia Tskitishvili, the measu...

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in a shooting early Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded, state investigators said. The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Benn...

Air pollution: Ban on firecrackers not required in Punjab, NGT told

The Punjab government has told the National Green Tribunal NGT that there is no need for a ban on the use of firecrackers as no part of the state falls in the National Capital Region NCR. It said Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020