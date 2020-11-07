France's Macron congratulates Biden on election win
French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Joe Biden on Saturday for winning the U.S. presidency, saying they had many challenges to face. "The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!," Macron said on Twitter.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:39 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Joe Biden on Saturday for winning the U.S. presidency, saying they had many challenges to face.
"The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!," Macron said on Twitter.
- READ MORE ON:
- Americans
- Joe Biden
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
ALSO READ
Americans are learning to die with coronavirus: Biden
Indian-Americans say Biden, Harris have best understanding of community; describe Trump as 'foe'
Nikki Haley interacts with Indian Americans, highlights strong India-US relations, Chinese aggression
Prez Trump understands power of Indian-Americans, says campaign official
Over 58.7 million Americans have already voted, but wait for poll result could be long: Report