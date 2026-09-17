French Fishermen's Fury: Energy Prices Ignite Nationwide Protests

French fishermen have escalated nationwide protests by blocking southern France's ports, expressing frustration over rising energy prices. This action adds to the government's challenges as it struggles to prepare the 2027 budget amid widespread labor unrest.

Nice's Mayor Eric Ciotti publicly supported the fishermen, voicing understanding of their grievances. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu reacted by extending emergency fuel subsidies to critical sectors until year's end.

Amidst these tensions and fiscal challenges exacerbated by the Middle East crisis, President Macron has engaged party leaders for discussions, while the looming 2027 budget faces potential opposition, leading up to next year's presidential election.