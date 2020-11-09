Left Menu
Brazil court says power must be re-established in Amapá in 3 days

As of Saturday, the federal government task force had managed to restore 65% of the state's cargo, according to a note from the Ministry of Mines and Energy. President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that the situation will only be fully resolved in ten days.

A federal court in the northern Brazilian state of Amapá on Sunday gave authorities three days to restore power after a days-long, state-wide blackout due to a transformer fire. The northern state has been virtually without electricity since a blackout on Tuesday night and is receiving only 10% of its normal power supply, the national grid operator ONS said last week. Authorities are working round the clock to replace transformers that were knocked out by a fire at the main power station in the capital city of Macapá, where most of the state's 862,000 inhabitants live.

Power must be re-established, or there will be fine of 15 million reais, federal Judge João Bosco da Silva ruled, in response to a suit brought by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues. As of Saturday, the federal government task force had managed to restore 65% of the state's cargo, according to a note from the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that the situation will only be fully resolved in ten days.

