Face recognition attendance system installed at J-K's Udhampur hospital to prevent COVID-19, ensure attendance

To prevent the spread of coronavirus and to enforce punctuality of the staff and availability of doctors and paramedical staff, a face recognition biometric attendance system has been installed at the Udhampur district hospital in Jammu and Kashmir. Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Vijay Raina informed that face biometric attendance system has been installed in the hospital to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "This would also ensure punctuality, availability of staff and better work culture in the district hospital," he added.

The MS further advised the officials in the district hospital to mark their attendance through face recognition bio-metric attendance system on daily basis. He asked the doctors and paramedical staff, working in the district hospital to remain punctual and work with dedication. "In order to ensure discipline and punctuality of employees in offices, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had directed for installation of face recognition bio-metric attendance system in all government institutions," Dr Raina said.

Ashwini, a local resident of Udhampur welcomed the move and said, "By implementing the new biometric attendance system, doctors and paramedical staff at the hospital will become more regular." Locals of Udhampur have welcomed the decision to implement the new attendance system at the hospital to ensure punctuality of doctors and support staff. (ANI)