Diwali 2020: BMC bans bursting of firecrackers, allows use of 'phooljhadi, anar' for 2 hours

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned the bursting of firecrackers in public places under its jurisdiction.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-11-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 12:26 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned the bursting of firecrackers in public places under its jurisdiction. Use of soundless firecrackers like 'phooljhadi', 'anar' are allowed between 8 pm till 10 pm on Diwali only, the BMC officials said.

Strict action will be taken against violators of the rule by police and BMC. Ahead of Diwali, several states and Union Territory (UT) governments have decided to impose a ban on firecrackers and its sale.

Meanwhile, in a bid to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from worsening owing to poor air quality, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30. (ANI)

Also Read: 7,000 tonnes of onion already imported, 25,000 tonnes more expected to arrive before Diwali: Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal.

