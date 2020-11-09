Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK sees Brexit goodwill, open to a sensible fishing compromise - minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 12:51 IST
UK sees Brexit goodwill, open to a sensible fishing compromise - minister says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain is open to a sensible compromise on fishing and there is goodwill on both sides to progress towards a Brexit trade deal, British Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday.

"There are still differences," he told Sky. "On fisheries we've always been open to doing a sensible approach, looking potentially at agreements that might span a couple, three years for instance."

"The issue will become what are the sharing arrangements, how much mutual access do we allow in one another's waters and that's obviously a discussion that will happen annually but there may also be a partnership agreement that sets out the ground rules as to how we will work on that," Eustice said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Rashid thanks fans for unconditional support this season

As the team failed to find a final berth after a 17-run loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan thanked fans for showering their unconditional support to him and the franchise this seaso...

Maha Guv speaks to Deshmukh over Arnab's security, health

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has spoken to state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over phone to convey his concern over the security and health of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested last week in connection ...

IPL 13: Rashid thanks fans for unconditional support this season

As the team failed to find a final berth after a 17-run loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan thanked fans for showering their unconditional support to him and the franchise this seaso...

ACMA urges Haryana govt to reconsider 75 pc reservation policy for locals in pvt enterprises

Auto component industry body ACMA on Monday requested the Haryana government to reconsider the 75 per cent employment reservation for locals in private enterprises, saying the move would adversely impact the ease of doing business in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020