Master KG congratulated for winning Best African Act Award at MTV EMAs

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has congratulated Master KG on winning the Best African Act Award at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

"We are exceptionally proud of Master KG, who took home top honours to win the coveted Best African Act Award at the MTV EMAs," the Minister said.

The 2020 MTV EMAs honoured some of the biggest names in global music at an event that took place on Sunday night.

Master KG was nominated alongside fellow African hitmakers "Scorpion Kings" Maphorisa (South Africa) and Kabza de Small (South Africa), globally renowned superstar Burna Boy (Nigeria) and Afrobeats star Rema (Nigeria), songstress Sheebah (Uganda) and Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo).

"We are exceptionally proud of our ambassadors, Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode for creating one of the biggest songs on the planet.

"Not only is this a win for South Africa; it is a win for Africa at large. Your patriotism shall go down the annals of history as you continue to place our rainbow nation on the international map. Continue to pick up the fallen spears of your predecessors in representing our motherland in such a unifying and unprecedented manner," the Minister said.

Master KG and Zikode achieved global success with their hit song 'Jerusalema'.

