Maha: Days after Khadse walkout, MP kin takes part in BJP stir

NCP leader Eknath Khadse's daughter-in-law and Raver Lok Sabha BJP MP Raksha Khadse on Monday took part in her party's farm protest here. Former Maharashtra minister and senior leader of the state BJP Eknath Khadse and his daughter Rohini had joined the NCP on October 23.

Raksha Khadse took part in the BJP's protest outside the collector's office along with senior leader Girish Mahajan against what it claimed were "unjust criteria" for banana crop insurance. Speaking to reporters during the protest, she said her father-in-law had taken a decision (to leave the BJP) at "his personal level" while she continued to be an "MP and BJP worker".

"This protest is not about one-oneupmanship, but to ensure banana cultivators get justice," she said, adding that the state government must revise crop insurance parameters to give farmers relief..