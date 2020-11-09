Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Days after Khadse walkout, MP kin takes part in BJP stir

Former Maharashtra minister and senior leader of the state BJP Eknath Khadse and his daughter Rohini had joined the NCP on October 23. Raksha Khadse took part in the BJP's protest outside the collector's office along with senior leader Girish Mahajan against what it claimed were "unjust criteria" for banana crop insurance.

PTI | Jalgaon | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:27 IST
Maha: Days after Khadse walkout, MP kin takes part in BJP stir
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

NCP leader Eknath Khadse's daughter-in-law and Raver Lok Sabha BJP MP Raksha Khadse on Monday took part in her party's farm protest here. Former Maharashtra minister and senior leader of the state BJP Eknath Khadse and his daughter Rohini had joined the NCP on October 23.

Raksha Khadse took part in the BJP's protest outside the collector's office along with senior leader Girish Mahajan against what it claimed were "unjust criteria" for banana crop insurance. Speaking to reporters during the protest, she said her father-in-law had taken a decision (to leave the BJP) at "his personal level" while she continued to be an "MP and BJP worker".

"This protest is not about one-oneupmanship, but to ensure banana cultivators get justice," she said, adding that the state government must revise crop insurance parameters to give farmers relief..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Akzo Nobel India Q2 net profit up 34.6% to Rs 66.28 cr

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Monday reported an increase of 34.57 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 66.28 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.25 crore d...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Biden to launch COVID-19 task forcePresident-elect Joe Biden will convene a coronavirus task force on Monday to examine the No. 1 problem confronting him when he takes office in Ja...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden has begun preparing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as the United States became the first nation worldwide to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.DEATHS AND INF...

Turkish lira surges 6% after finance minister, cenbank chief depart

Turkeys lira staged its biggest rally in more than two years on Monday, soaring nearly 6 after the surprise departure over the weekend of both the finance minister and the central bank governor, whose replacement said he would zero in on in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020