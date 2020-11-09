Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ oil output deal could be tweaked

The OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts could be adjusted as it has been in the past if there is consensus among members of the informal producers' group, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a conference on Monday. "We did tweak and I believe with consultation with our friends, some of them are present here and some of them are not, but I know how heartily they are committed to the principle of tweaking," he told the ADIPEC conference.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:37 IST
Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ oil output deal could be tweaked
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts could be adjusted as it has been in the past if there is consensus among members of the informal producers' group, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a conference on Monday.

"We did tweak and I believe with consultation with our friends, some of them are present here and some of them are not, but I know how heartily they are committed to the principle of tweaking," he told the ADIPEC conference. The Saudi minister was commenting after being asked whether OPEC+ - which groups OPEC states, Russia and other producers - would keep existing cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd), rather than easing them from January to 5.7 million bpd.

"I would go and argue it could be a tweak even beyond what the so-called analysts are talking about," the minister said. But he said the oil market was still stable despite soaring Libyan oil output and new lockdowns.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Akzo Nobel India Q2 net profit up 34.6% to Rs 66.28 cr

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Monday reported an increase of 34.57 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 66.28 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.25 crore d...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Biden to launch COVID-19 task forcePresident-elect Joe Biden will convene a coronavirus task force on Monday to examine the No. 1 problem confronting him when he takes office in Ja...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden has begun preparing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as the United States became the first nation worldwide to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.DEATHS AND INF...

Turkish lira surges 6% after finance minister, cenbank chief depart

Turkeys lira staged its biggest rally in more than two years on Monday, soaring nearly 6 after the surprise departure over the weekend of both the finance minister and the central bank governor, whose replacement said he would zero in on in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020