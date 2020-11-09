Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari describes FDSS development as significant step for Bus Passenger Safety

CFEES has unique competency in the areas of fire risk assessment, fire suppression using different extinguishing mediums, modelling and simulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:14 IST
Gadkari describes FDSS development as significant step for Bus Passenger Safety
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh appreciated the innovative accomplishment of the team of scientists. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari witnessed the demonstration of Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS) developed by DRDO for Passenger Buses at DRDO Bhawan here today 09 Nov 2020. Demonstrations were given on Water Mist Based FDSS for Passenger Compartment and Aerosol Based FDSS for an engine fire. They were also briefed about the various other programs and systems.

DRDO's Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), Delhi has developed the technology, which can detect the fire in the passenger compartment in less than 30 sec and then suppresses it in 60 sec thereby reducing the risk to life and property to a significant extent. The FDSS for passenger compartment comprises of a water tank of 80-litre capacity, a 6.8 kg nitrogen cylinder pressurized to 200 bar installed at an appropriate location in the bus and a network of tubing with 16 number of atomizers inside the passenger compartment. The FDSS for an engine comprises of the aerosol generator with which the fire suppression could be achieved within 5 sec of the system activation.

CFEES has unique competency in the areas of fire risk assessment, fire suppression using different extinguishing mediums, modelling and simulation. They have developed a system for Battle tanks, ships and submarines. The active fire protection system has been developed by CFEES as a defence spin-off technology for providing a solution to the fire incidents in passenger buses. Although the fire threat is present in all the vehicles, the highest concern emanates from special vehicles particularly the school buses and the sleeper coaches for long-distance travel. As on date, only the engine fire is regulated for fire safety.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh appreciated the innovative accomplishment of the team of scientists.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari described the development of FDSS as a very significant step towards Bus Passenger Safety. He expressed satisfaction over the fact that fire safety has drawn the attention of DRDO and said that it would be very important to take forward the development.

Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO scientists for the endeavour

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

German Health Minister sees signs COVID-19 infections flattening

There are initial signs that the rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Germany is flattening, but it is still too early to say whether this is a trend, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday. We are seeing that the dynam...

NEWSMAKER-Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife "dream team"

Positive data on BioNTech and U.S. partner Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine is an unlikely success for the married couple behind the German biotech firm, who have devoted their lives to harnessing the immune system against cancer.Pfizer said on...

Chennai, Nov 9 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 857 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths take toll to 1,381 Hyderabad Telangana reported 857 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to2,51,188 while four more deaths pushed the toll to 1,381, the state govern...

Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc on Monday said its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people, roiled the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020