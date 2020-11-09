Gadkari describes FDSS development as significant step for Bus Passenger Safety

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari witnessed the demonstration of Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS) developed by DRDO for Passenger Buses at DRDO Bhawan here today 09 Nov 2020. Demonstrations were given on Water Mist Based FDSS for Passenger Compartment and Aerosol Based FDSS for an engine fire. They were also briefed about the various other programs and systems.

DRDO's Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), Delhi has developed the technology, which can detect the fire in the passenger compartment in less than 30 sec and then suppresses it in 60 sec thereby reducing the risk to life and property to a significant extent. The FDSS for passenger compartment comprises of a water tank of 80-litre capacity, a 6.8 kg nitrogen cylinder pressurized to 200 bar installed at an appropriate location in the bus and a network of tubing with 16 number of atomizers inside the passenger compartment. The FDSS for an engine comprises of the aerosol generator with which the fire suppression could be achieved within 5 sec of the system activation.

CFEES has unique competency in the areas of fire risk assessment, fire suppression using different extinguishing mediums, modelling and simulation. They have developed a system for Battle tanks, ships and submarines. The active fire protection system has been developed by CFEES as a defence spin-off technology for providing a solution to the fire incidents in passenger buses. Although the fire threat is present in all the vehicles, the highest concern emanates from special vehicles particularly the school buses and the sleeper coaches for long-distance travel. As on date, only the engine fire is regulated for fire safety.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh appreciated the innovative accomplishment of the team of scientists.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari described the development of FDSS as a very significant step towards Bus Passenger Safety. He expressed satisfaction over the fact that fire safety has drawn the attention of DRDO and said that it would be very important to take forward the development.

Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO scientists for the endeavour

(With Inputs from PIB)