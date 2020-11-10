Kiri Allan to travel to Napier affected by flood

Minister of Emergency Management Kiri Allan will travel to Napier this afternoon to meet with frontline staff and residents affected by the severe weather that hit the area overnight.

"My thoughts are with the Napier community as they deal with the damage and disruption that this deluge has caused, and get ready to knuckle down for a big clean-up," Kiri Allan said.

"My colleague and local MP Stuart Nash is in Napier and I have been in touch with the Mayor Kirsten Wise to offer the Government's support if needed.

"We are receiving regular updates from the National Emergency Management Agency and the local Civil Defence team and are ready to step in and help with the clean-up.

"This year has been a trying one for everyone. Remember to look out for each other, put safety first, and listen to the advice of authorities."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)