Thoko Didiza condemns murder of Free State farmer

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has condemned the murder of a Free State farmer last week.

In a statement, the department said it is alleged that a group of assailants fatally shot the farmer, Tebogo Machakela, in the head.

According to media reports, the 37-year-old cattle farmer succumbed to his injuries after the attack left him in a coma for six weeks.

It is alleged that assailants made away with R5 000 during the attack.

Machakela's brutal killing follows the murder of Brendin Horner, another young farmer in the province a few weeks ago.

"The death of Mr Machakela is not only a great loss to his family and friends, but to the agricultural sector as a whole," said Didiza who learnt of the incident on Friday.

The Minister has called on those who might have witnessed the murder to assist the police in apprehending the suspects.

"In the same light, I call upon the police to live no stone unturned in making sure that the culprits are put behind bars," she said.

The Minister sent her condolences to Machakela's family, friends and colleagues.

