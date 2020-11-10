Left Menu
Women still face challenges despite progress in addressing conflict: Pandor

Pandor said South Africa is keenly supporting our Gertrude Shope women in dialogue programme to support women in conflict resolution and post-conflict reconstruction.

Updated: 10-11-2020 19:35 IST
Women still face challenges despite progress in addressing conflict: Pandor
Image Credit: Flickr

Despite progress made in addressing conflict on the African continent, women continue to face many challenges, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said on Tuesday.

Speaking during the African Forum on Women Peace and Security event hosted by the African Union's Office of the Special Envoy on Women Peace and Security, the Minister urged the African continent to figure out why it continues to have destructive outbreaks of conflicts that destroy lives and livelihoods.

She said the continent has made progress in addressing conflict but that Africa remains "deeply scarred by insecurity, local conflicts and regional crises" that negatively affect the lives of women on a daily basis.

"The COVID-19 virus has worsened the situation of millions of women multiplying their challenges.

"Africa through the AU has implemented laudable efforts to combat the pandemic and bolster Africa's response; nevertheless women remain displaced, abused, without livelihoods and shelter in many countries. This forum must translate our observations into practical actions for achieving peace and the empowerment of women," she said.

Pandor said South Africa is keenly supporting our Gertrude Shope women in dialogue programme to support women in conflict resolution and post-conflict reconstruction.

"We will continue this support and work closely with women to support peace initiatives wherever there is conflict.

"We would propose a peace forum for Africa led by women and supported by heads of state where we could frankly explore peaceful avenues for conflict resolution. The time has come for Africa to truly silence the guns and focus on development to create conditions for the continent to thrive."

The African Forum on Women Peace and Security, which got underway virtually on Tuesday, will conclude on Thursday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

