Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK plans sweeping new powers to stop deals that risk national security

The British government will get new powers to block takeovers and corporate deals that threaten national security, according to proposed legislation published on Wednesday that covers potentially sensitive sectors such as defence and energy.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 16:39 IST
UK plans sweeping new powers to stop deals that risk national security
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The British government will get new powers to block takeovers and corporate deals that threaten national security, according to proposed legislation published on Wednesday that covers potentially sensitive sectors such as defence and energy. The National Security and Investment Bill will give ministers greater powers to scrutinise and intervene in "malicious" foreign investment, the business department said.

In doing so, it must balance fears that delays, uncertainty and state over-reach might deter sought-after overseas investment, against long-standing concerns that some deals could compromise security or vital infrastructure. "Hostile actors should be in no doubt – there is no back door into the UK," said business minister Alok Sharma.

"This bill will mean that we can continue to welcome job-creating investment to our shores, while shutting out those who could threaten the safety of the British people." Earlier this year, ministers blocked Chinese firm Huawei from parts of the UK's telecoms network over concerns about spying. Huawei has said the concerns are groundless.

In 2016, Britain delayed a nuclear power project in England over concerns about Chinese state funding. Both episodes drew criticism from China but highlighted an increased wariness of perceived threats to national security posed by Beijing, and doubts about existing legislation which provides only limited scope for government intervention.

The United States and Australia have recently upgraded oversight powers. The new bill will ask companies to seek approval for any potential deal - from takeovers to asset and intellectual property sales - involving a range of sectors, such as defence, energy, transport, artificial intelligence and encryption.

"The new regime involves a sea-change in the UK's approach to national security assessments and will cast a very wide net," said Nigel Parr, partner at law firm Ashurst. He said there was potential for more uncertainty in deal making and a significant impact on the time it takes for deals to be completed.

The government said the vast majority of transactions would be approved without intervention, and sought to offset concerns about the creation of barriers to investment by promising decisions within 30 days. Ministers will have the power to retrospectively scrutinise deals they were not told about for up to five years, although deals that took place prior to Wednesday's announcement will be exempt.

A consultation prior to the publication of the bill highlighted concerns that it disproportionately expanded the government's powers to intervene in the market. In response, ministers said the laws would explicitly state that national security is the only ground for intervention. Firms that fail to comply could be fined, and executives could be jailed. Any transaction where notification is deemed mandatory would be declared legally void if procedures are not followed.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Wales team to face Ireland in Autumn Nations Cup

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named the following team to face Ireland in their Autumn Nations Cup clash in Dublin on Friday15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Liam Williams, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Owen Watkin, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davie...

Sputnik V vaccine 92% effective on COVID-19: Russia institute

EDS Upgrading Hyderabad, Nov 11 PTI Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, being developed by Russias Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 per cent. The confirmation is...

Military-backed party rejects Myanmar election as unfair

Myanmars military-backed main opposition party said Wednesday that it is rejecting the results of last weekends general election, citing unfairness. Unofficial results showed Tuesday that the ruling National League for Democracy party of No...

Dalai Lama congratulates Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on winning state polls

The Dalai Lama on Wednesday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the National Democratic Alliance NDA winning the state assembly elections. In a letter addressed to the Janata Dal United chief, the Tibetan spiritual leader pra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020