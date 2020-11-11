NIA arrests Karnataka man in West Bengal LeT recruitment case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a 28-year-old from Uttara Kannada in Karnataka in connection with the West Bengal Lashkar-e-Taiba recruitment case, officials said on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:21 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a 28-year-old from Uttara Kannada in Karnataka in connection with the West Bengal Lashkar-e-Taiba recruitment case, officials said on Wednesday. According to the NIA, the man identified as Sayyad M Idris was arrested on Tuesday.
The case, which was registered on the basis of an FIR filed by Baduria police station on March 18, 2020, pertaining to Pakistan-based handlers belonging to proscribed terrorist outfit Laskar-e-Taiba using various social media platforms to radicalize and recruit vulnerable youth for sleeper cells, to propagate their ideology and for abetting & advocating unlawful activities. "The arrested accused Sayyad M Idris was part of various social media groups run by Pakistani-based LeT handlers in their effort to recruit individuals for sleeper cells of LeT and for furthering terrorist activities," the NIA said in a statement.
It said that the accused is being produced before a court in Uttara Kannada and transit remand is being taken to produce him before NIA Court, Kolkata. A chargesheet was on September 10, 2020, filed in the matter against accused Kolkata resident Tania Parvin. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- LeT
- Tania Parvin
- Pakistani
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
India calls for complete ceasing of support to terrorist forces in Middle East
SC extends till Mar 31 time to complete trial in sexual assault case against Tarun Tejpal
Desi Bellé lets woman ‘break free’ with new digital campaign #WorldWideWest#
SC sets March 31 deadline for Goa court to complete trial against Tarun Tejpal in sexual assault case
Soumitra Chatterjee's kidneys not functioning well, efforts on to boost platelet count: Doctor