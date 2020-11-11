Left Menu
HunarHaat effective platform to boost AatmaNirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local: Naqvi

Shri Naqvi said that lakhs of master artisans and craftsmen from across the country are happy and excited that “HunarHaat” is being organised again after a gap of about 7 months due to the Corona pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:35 IST
Shri Naqvi said that indigenous exquisite products made from “Maati (clay), Metal and Machiya (wooden & jute products)” are the major attraction at “HunarHaat” in Pitampura. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBImphal)

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said that magnificent indigenous products of master artisans are "Local Pride" and "Global Praise" of "HunarHaat".

Shri Naqvi, along with Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (I/C) and Minister of State for Minority Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju, inaugurated the "HunarHaat", being organised at Delhi Haat, Pitampura from 11th to 22nd November 2020.

While talking to reporters during inauguration of the "HunarHaat", Shri Naqvi said that "HunarHaat" is becoming an effective platform to strengthen the mission of "AatmaNirbhar Bharat" and "Vocal for Local" by promoting and encouraging indigenous products of master artisans and craftsmen.

Shri Naqvi said that indigenous exquisite products made from "Maati (clay), Metal and Machiya (wooden & jute products)" are the major attraction at "HunarHaat" in Pitampura. Rare exquisite products made from clay, different metals and wooden products, products made from cane-bamboo, mesmerising pottery work etc are available for display and sale at this "HunarHaat".

Shri Naqvi said that this "HunarHaat" is available at virtual and online platform also. Products of artisans are also available on http://hunarhaat.org. This time, people will be able to buy "HunarHaat" products digital and online also. Union Minority Affairs Ministry is registering these artisans and their indigenous products on "GeM" (Government e-Marketplace).

Shri Naqvi said that every corner of the country has a traditional and ancestral legacy of indigenous products. This legacy, which was on the verge of extinction, has got a boost after Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi pitched for "Swadeshi". The Indian indigenous industry has got a tremendous boost after Shri Modi advocated to get "Vocal for Local". The artisans involved in making these indigenous products are also being extended help through various institutions for attractive packaging of "Swadeshi products".

Shri Naqvi said that every corner of the country is endowed with a diversity of indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay etc. "HunarHaat" is an enormous platform providing market and opportunities to master artisans who prepare these indigenous exquisite handmade products. The focus will be on the use of technology and innovation and also towards manufacturing quality products that meet global standards.

Shri Naqvi said that "HunarHaat", which has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 5 lakh Indian artisans, craftsmen, culinary experts and other people associated with them in the last 5 years, have become popular among the people. "HunarHaat", which provides market and opportunity to master artisans and craftsmen from remote areas of the country, has become a credible brand of rare exquisite indigenous handmade products.

The Minister said that in the coming days, "HunarHaat" will be organized at Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, India Gate, New Delhi, Ranchi, Kota and Surat/Ahmedabad. He said that social distancing and other guidelines regarding Corona pandemic are being strictly followed at "HunarHaat".

Shri Kiren Rijijju, in his addressed, appealed people to buy from local artisans to strengthen their art and craftsmanship. He said, "In this festival season, buying a gift from such variety of products made by local/Indian craftspersons will give a boost to 'Vocal for Local'. He said, "HunarHaat is the platform where local artisans and customers are connected to continue the legacy of their special art forms".

Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs Shri P. K Das and other senior officials of the Ministry were present on the occasion.

More than 100 stalls have been set up at this "HunarHaat". Dry Flowers from Assam; PochampallyIkkat from Andhra Pradesh; Munga Silk, Madhubani Painting and artificial jewellery from Bihar; wooden lacquerware toys from Karnataka; toys from Manipur; wooden and glass toys from Uttar Pradesh; calligraphy painting from Delhi; hand block print from Goa; Ajrakh from Gujarat; Pashmina Shawls from Jammu-Kashmir; Tussar silk and cane-bamboo products from Jharkhand; herbal products, Bagh Print, Batik from Madhya Pradesh; cane and bamboo products from Maharashtra, handloom textiles from Nagaland, toys of different states made from clay, metal etc are available for display and sale at "HunarHaat" at Pitampura. Besides, people will also enjoy traditional delicacies from Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana etc. Different cultural programmes to be presented every day by renowned artists will also be a major attraction.

(With Inputs from PIB)

