Dr Jitendra Singh congratulates Mathur for peaceful conduct of LAHDC elections

While discussing the various projects, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accorded the highest priority to Ladakh and other peripheral regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:46 IST
Shri Mathur gave Dr Jitendra Singh an update on the preparation of the policy and action plan for “Carbon Neutral” Ladakh as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri R K Mathur today called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed a host of issues pertaining to the Union Territory. Lieutenant Governor briefed the Union Minister about the current scenario following the LAHDC elections and also apprised him of the progress of various Centrally funded projects.

Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated Shri Mathur for the successful and peaceful conduct of LAHDC elections and also conveyed the appreciation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. He said these elections assumed special significance since this was the very first electoral exercise after Ladakh became a Union Territory.

While discussing the various projects, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accorded the highest priority to Ladakh and other peripheral regions. He said it was for the first time under the Modi government that Ladakh had been granted a University, a Medical College and an Engineering College.

Dr Jitendra Singh also informed the Lieutenant Governor that the Director-General of CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) Dr.Shekhar Mande had charted out an exclusive plan to promote, process and do business in the famous Ladakh fruit product called "Ladakh berry''.

Shri Mathur gave Dr Jitendra Singh an update on the preparation of the policy and action plan for "Carbon Neutral" Ladakh as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He informed the Minister that the Union Territory government is earnestly working on a comprehensive plan which would be ready to be placed before the higher authorities. He also gave an update about an inclusive action plan titled "Ladakh Vision 2050".

The Lieutenant Governor also referred to the 50 crores special development package for Ladakh and said this was for the first time that any Central government had been so liberal in funding the various projects for the region. He said this will be the first of its kind roadmap devoted exclusively to the Ladakh region.

Shri Mathur thanked Dr Jitendra Singh for his continuous support and for his day to day coordination in taking up various Ladakh related matters with different Ministries at the Centre.

(With Inputs from PIB)

