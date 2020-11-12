Left Menu
Development News Edition

ROH 06131608

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 12-11-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 14:00 IST
ROH 06131608

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling down as Britain's economy struggles to maintain recovery

Sterling traded weaker on Thursday after Britains economy grew by a slower than expected 1.1 in September from August, a pace that leaves the country lagging other rich nations in its attempted recovery from the pandemic.The impact of the n...

Disquiet within 10 Downing Street as UK PM’s top aide resigns

There are widespread reports of a power struggle at the heart of the UK government as one of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons closest aides announced his resignation as the Director of Communications at 10 Downing Street in London. Lee Cain an...

PFC net profit jumps 72% to Rs 4,290 cr in Sep qtr

State-run Power Finance Corporation PFC on Thursday reported a 72 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,290 crore in the July-September quarter on account of higher revenues. Its net profit was Rs 2,497 crore in the quarter...

Maha Guv calls for safe, pollution-free Diwali amid pandemic

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari on Thursday extended Diwali greetings to people ofthe state and urged them to celebrate the festival in a safe,eco-friendly and pollution-free manner in view of the COVID-19 pandemicIn a message to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020