Farmer assaulted by policeman for entry of cow in his farm dies; manhunt launched
A 45-year-old farmer died in Jharkhand after he was allegedly beaten up by a policeman and his family members as his cow had entered their farm and devoured standing crop, police said on Thursday.PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:17 IST
A 45-year-old farmer died in Jharkhand after he was allegedly beaten up by a policeman and his family members as his cow had entered their farm and devoured standing crop, police said on Thursday. A manhunt has been launched to nab the sub-inspector who is absconding after the critically injured cultivator succumbed to his injury at sadar hospital on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.
Raids were being conducted to arrest the policeman and others, Prakash Soy, Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters) told PTI here. SI Jeetendra Kumar Mahto, posted in Ranchi, was visiting his home at Chhotkipona village under Rajrappa police station of Ramgarh district, when he along with his parents and some others allegedly thrashed the farmer after his cow ate up cauliflowers planted by the policeman's family.
"An FIR has been registered with Rajrappa police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the policeman, his parents and two others on the basis of a written complaint filed by the deceased's wife," the police officer said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- SI Jeetendra
- Ramgarh
- Rajrappa
ALSO READ
Indian outfit wins UN award for efforts to combat climate change amid COVID-19
Proposed Gorakhpur Sainik School buildings should incorporate modern technology with Indian heritage, instructs UP CM
US company bribed Rs 10 lakh to Indian official for license approval: Department of Justice
Indian expats can now provide local address in passports
Pak court reprimands govt for incarcerating Indian nationals despite completing their sentences