Farmer assaulted by policeman for entry of cow in his farm dies; manhunt launched

A 45-year-old farmer died in Jharkhand after he was allegedly beaten up by a policeman and his family members as his cow had entered their farm and devoured standing crop, police said on Thursday. A manhunt has been launched to nab the sub-inspector who is absconding after the critically injured cultivator succumbed to his injury at sadar hospital on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the policeman and others, Prakash Soy, Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters) told PTI here. SI Jeetendra Kumar Mahto, posted in Ranchi, was visiting his home at Chhotkipona village under Rajrappa police station of Ramgarh district, when he along with his parents and some others allegedly thrashed the farmer after his cow ate up cauliflowers planted by the policeman's family.

"An FIR has been registered with Rajrappa police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the policeman, his parents and two others on the basis of a written complaint filed by the deceased's wife," the police officer said..