Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab farmer orgs to hold talks with Centre, take up issue of agri laws, goods train services

Meanwhile, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee president Satnam Singh Pannu said they would not attend the meeting called by the Union ministers. He cited non-operation of goods trains and not inviting other farmers' organisations for talks as the reasons behind the decision.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:48 IST
Punjab farmer orgs to hold talks with Centre, take up issue of agri laws, goods train services

Punjab's farmer unions on Thursday decided to accept the Centre's invitation for holding talks in Delhi on Friday and said they will demand the three farm laws be repealed. The Union Agriculture secretary had on November 10 invited several farmer organisations to talks with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

"We have unanimously decided that we will go tomorrow (to Delhi) and hold talks," Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kadiyan) president Harmeet Singh Kadiyan said here. The decision was taken by representatives of various farmers' organisations at a meeting here.

"We will demand that these three laws be repealed. We will tell them why these laws are wrong," Kadiyan said. During the meeting with the two Union ministers, the issue of resumption of goods trains in the state will also be raised.

"We will take up the issue of resumption of goods trains in Punjab," he added. Kadiyan said protesting farmers had already lifted their blockades from rail tracks and vacated platforms and questioned the Centre for not allowing freight train movement.

Asked about Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's appeal of allowing passenger trains as well, Kadiyan asked who would fight the battle if the agitation was continuously relaxed. "We went one step back so the government takes one step forward, but it did not do so," he said.

He said farmers were facing a shortage of urea for crop sowing because of non-operation of trains. Train services in Punjab have been suspended since September 24, when farmers started their "rail roko" agitation against the central laws.

Though goods trains were allowed, passenger trains were not. The Railways has refused to resume goods train services in Punjab, saying it would either operate both freight and passenger trains or none at all.

Kadiyan further said their agitation would continue in the state. He said farmers from Punjab would go to Delhi by tractors on November 26 and 27 and "gherao" the national capital against the new farm laws.

A "Delhi Chalo" protest call has been sounded by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), a body of more than 200 farmers' organisations across the country. Meanwhile, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee president Satnam Singh Pannu said they would not attend the meeting called by the Union ministers.

He cited non-operation of goods trains and not inviting other farmers' organisations for talks as the reasons behind the decision. Farmers in Punjab have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

They have been demanding that these new laws be repealed. Protesting farmers had staged sit-ins near some shopping malls, toll plazas and outside residences of BJP leaders. PTI CHS VSD IJT

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Tigray leader says Ethiopian air strikes have killed civilians

The leader of Ethiopias northern Tigray region said government air strikes had killed an unspecified number of civilians in recent days and vowed to defend his people until federal authorities realise we cannot be subjugated by their knife....

California Senate sweepstakes: Who gets Kamala Harris' job?

Election Day is over but California already is consumed with its next high-profile political contest the competition to fill Kamala Harris soon-to-be-vacant US Senate seat. In this race only one vote matters, because there is only one vote...

EU unveils first plan to address LGBT rights, discrimination

The European Union unveiled Thursday its first strategy for improving the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, intersex and queer people, amid deep concern about widespread discrimination, notably in Poland. The EUs ex...

Goa's COVID-19 count up by 107; tally at 45,605

With the addition of 107 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Goa reached 45,605 on Thursday, an official from the health department said. While the coastal state did not report any casualties during the day, 192 patients rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020