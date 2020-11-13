J-K: Three Army soldiers, 3 civilians killed during ceasefire violation, infiltration bids by Pak-backed terrorists

Three soldiers were killed in two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and ceasefire violation by the troops of the neighbouring country. Two soldiers were killed in the Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector, Army sources informed.

Three civilians were killed and several other sustained injuries as Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple sectors from Uri to Gurez along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said. "Three civilians killed and many injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in the Uri sector. Four people, who were injured during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan, have been admitted to the Uri sub-district hospital," said Reyaz Ahmad Malik, SDM Baramulla district. (ANI)