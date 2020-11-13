President of India wishes fellow citizens on Diwali

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Friday sent his Diwali greetings to the countrymen and requested people to have a pollution-free celebration. "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad," the President said.

"This festival, celebrated by people of various religions and sects strengthens the sense of unity, goodwill, and fraternity among the people of our country. The festival inspires us to work for the service of humanity" he added. Later in the message, he requested the citizens to share happiness and celebrate pollution free Diwali.

"Let us, on this occasion, resolve to become a lamp of hope and prosperity for the poor, destitute and needy people of the society by sharing our happiness just as a lamp lightens many lamps by sharing its light. Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, so let us honor mother-nature by celebrating pollution-free, environment-friendly and clean Diwali," he added. (ANI)

