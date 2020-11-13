Left Menu
Development News Edition

President of India wishes fellow citizens on Diwali

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Friday sent his Diwali greetings to the countrymen and requested people to have a pollution-free celebration.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:48 IST
President of India wishes fellow citizens on Diwali
President of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Friday sent his Diwali greetings to the countrymen and requested people to have a pollution-free celebration. "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad," the President said.

"This festival, celebrated by people of various religions and sects strengthens the sense of unity, goodwill, and fraternity among the people of our country. The festival inspires us to work for the service of humanity" he added. Later in the message, he requested the citizens to share happiness and celebrate pollution free Diwali.

"Let us, on this occasion, resolve to become a lamp of hope and prosperity for the poor, destitute and needy people of the society by sharing our happiness just as a lamp lightens many lamps by sharing its light. Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, so let us honor mother-nature by celebrating pollution-free, environment-friendly and clean Diwali," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: 7,000 tonnes of onion already imported; another 25,000 tonnes arriving before Diwali: Govt

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese judge orders freeze of some SGBL assets in row with depositor -document

A Lebanese judge has ordered a protective freeze on some property assets of SGBL bank, its CEO and two board members in a case filed by a Jordanian businessman seeking repatriation of millions of dollars in deposits, a judicial document sho...

Ireland eyes phased exit from COVID-19 curbs in time for Christmas

Ireland may take a staged approach to lifting COVID-19 restrictions from Dec. 1 in the run-up to Christmas to allow families to celebrate in a meaningful way, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Friday. Non-essential retailers were shut a...

'Bande Utkala Janani 'will be part of school curriculum in class 9 & 10

Odishas state song Bande Utkala Janani will be part of the school curriculum for students of class 9 and 10, an official said. A notification in this regard was issued on Friday after the proposal was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patna...

RNC to spend at least $20 million on Georgia's Senate races

Republicans are flooding Georgia with cash and field operatives as they look to keep Democrats from seizing control of the Senate under President-elect Joe Bidens administration. The Republican National Committee said Friday it is funding m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020