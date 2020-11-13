Left Menu
Kalpataru fully commissions Kohima-Mariani power transmission project

In July, Kohima-Mariani Transmission Ltd (KMTL), a special purpose vehicle, had commissioned Element-1 (substation) and Element-3 (New Kohima-New Mariani Line). With the commissioning of Element 2 (Imphal-New Kohima Line) now, the project is complete, a KPTL statement said.

Updated: 13-11-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 19:02 IST
Kalpataru fully commissions Kohima-Mariani power transmission project

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Friday said it has fully commissioned Kohima-Mariani electricity transmission project. In July, Kohima-Mariani Transmission Ltd (KMTL), a special purpose vehicle, had commissioned Element-1 (substation) and Element-3 (New Kohima-New Mariani Line).

With the commissioning of Element 2 (Imphal-New Kohima Line) now, the project is complete, a KPTL statement said. KMTL was set up to implement a transmission system under North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme (NERSS-VI).

The project was won under a competitive bidding process conducted by PFC Consulting Ltd (PFCCL). It involved design, financing, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of 254 ckms (circuit kilometer) of 400 KV transmission line.

The transmission line passes through three states--Manipur, Nagaland and Assam and comprises three elements namely New Kohima Substation (Element 1), Imphal-New Kohima Line (Element 2) and New Kohima - New Mariani Line (Element 3). KMTL is a joint venture between KPTL and Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (TEECL) with KPTL holding 74 per cent of equity.

"We are pleased to announce the complete commissioning of the KMTL Transmission Asset. In line with our business plan, we will now swiftly proceed towards the divestment phase of KMTL. This asset has already been divested to CLP India and the process of transaction closure will be completed soon," KPTL MD & CEO Manish Mohnot said. The successful implementation and divestment of T&D assets reinforces, complements and accelerates KPTL's strategy to drive future growth in the core EPC business and enhance shareholder value, Mohnot added.

KPTL is one of the largest and fastest growing specialized EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) companies in India engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing & logistics business. The company is executing several contracts in India, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, SAARC and the Far East..

