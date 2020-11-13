Ministers interact with representatives of Farmers Organizations of Punjab

The Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Railways Shri Piyush Goyal and Shri Som Prakash MOS Ministry of Commerce & Industries interacted with the representatives of Farmers Organizations of Punjab on 13th November 2020 in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

At the outset, the Agriculture Minister cordially welcomed the representatives of Farmers Organizations of Punjab and briefed about the reforms made in the agriculture sector to empower the farmers. It was emphasized that agriculture is always on the top priority for the Government of India to boost the rural economy. He mentioned that the Government is taking several measures for the welfare of farmers with a specific focus on 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat'. The new Farm Acts would not only provide freedom of choice to the farmers to sell their produce at a remunerative price but also safeguard the interest of farmers.

During the interaction, the Ministers also informed the representatives of farmer Organizations that procurement of farm produce on MSP and the Mandi system will continue as before. The new Farm Act will encourage Mandis to provide better services to the farmers.

The representatives of the farmers' unions expressed their views on new Farm Acts.

The farmer's representatives were also apprised with other initiatives taken by the Government such as Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and formation of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations aiming towards income enhancement of farmers and creating employment opportunities for youth in rural areas.

During the interaction, various issues related to farmer's welfare were discussed at length. It was assured that the Government of India is always committed to protecting the interest of farmers and is always open for discussions for the welfare of farmers. The talks were held in a cordial atmosphere and both sides agreed to continue to hold further discussions.

