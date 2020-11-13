Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre to hold further talks with Punjab farmers on new farm laws: Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the Centre will hold another round of discussion with Punjab farmers protesting against new farm laws amid differences on certain issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 20:55 IST
Centre to hold further talks with Punjab farmers on new farm laws: Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the Centre will hold another round of discussion with Punjab farmers protesting against new farm laws amid differences on certain issues. He also said that train services will resume after the state government and protesting farmer unions assure the safety of the tracks.

Tomar and Union Food, Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal held a day-long meeting with representatives of various farmer unions at Vigyan Bhawan here. This meeting comes a month after the union agriculture secretary's discussion with Punjab farmers in the national capital remained inconclusive. Farmer bodies had staged a walk out demanding ministerial-level talks.

It also comes ahead of another protest being planned under the banner of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) in Delhi on November 26 and 27 against the three new farm laws enacted by the central government "We discussed for long hours. The discussion was held in a cordial atmosphere. But there were differences on the government's view on their (farmers) issues. But we have told (them) that this discussion will continue," Tomar told reporters. He said, however, Punjab farmers have been assured the new farm laws will not have any impact on MSP procurement and mandi system.

"APMC mandi will be there in Punjab and MSP buying will continue there," he said adding that procurement of paddy in this kharif season in Punjab has been significant. Asserting that the Centre is committed towards MSP buying, Tomar said it has procured about 273.35 lakh tonnes of paddy at minimum support price (MSP) so far in this kharif season, out of which Punjab alone has contributed 192.04 lakh tonnes.

On train movement to Punjab, Tomar said, "The railways minister in the meeting said that trains will resume after the state government assures safety of the tracks. Punjab government and farmers have to think over this issue." The Modi government had on October 24 suspended the movement of freight trains to Punjab citing the blockade. In a separate statement, the agriculture ministry said, "The talks were held in a cordial atmosphere and both sides agreed to continue to hold further discussions." Briefing about the reforms made in the agri sector to empower the farmers, Tomar in the meeting stressed that agriculture is always a top priority for the government to boost rural economy.

"The new farm laws would not only provide freedom of choice to the farmers to sell their produce at remunerative price but also safeguard the interest of farmers," he said. Tomar also mentioned that the Centre is taking several measures for the welfare of farmers with a specific focus on 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

However, sources said that despite a day-long discussion, the central government could not reach an accord as Punjab farmers insisted on their core demand that was to repeal the acts and give statutory backing to MSP purchase..

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's ex-election commissioner camps in Gorakhpur, hopes to find missing cat

Nepals former election commissioner Ila Sharma has announced a Rs 15,000 reward for anyone who helps find her missing cat, a bundle of joy with green eyes and a brown spot on the nose. Sharma, the wife of Indias former chief election commis...

Two Czech nationals caught leaving London for Dubai with cash-filled suitcases

Two Czech nationals caught at Londons Heathrow airport bound for Dubai with 1.2 million pounds 1.58 million in their suitcases have been charged with money laundering, the British government said on Friday.The pair, a man aged 37 and a woma...

Rugby-France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game called off

The Autumn Nations Cup game between France and Fiji on Sunday has been called off following positive coronavirus cases within the Fiji team, the French federation FFR said on Friday.The FFR said in a statement that the outcome of the game, ...

Pound edges up as UK Brexit adviser Cummings heads for exit

Sterling ticked up on Friday against the dollar and euro after news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons top adviser and Brexit mastermind Dominic Cummings was set to leave, as talks over a trade deal with the European Union go down t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020