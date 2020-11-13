Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 Pakistani soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Indian Army over ceasefire violations

The number of Pakistan soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Indian Army troops on Friday has gone up to 11 and 16 of its soldiers have been injured.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-11-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 22:06 IST
11 Pakistani soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Indian Army over ceasefire violations
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of Pakistan soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Indian Army troops on Friday has gone up to 11 and 16 of its soldiers have been injured. Indian Army retaliated strongly to Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations at multiple locations today, Army sources said.

"The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandos. Sixteen Pakistan Army soldiers were injured in the Indian Army firing in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed," a source said. Earlier three Indian soldiers were killed at two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and ceasefire violations by the troops of the neighbouring country.

Two soldiers were killed in the Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector, Army sources said. Three civilians were also killed and several other sustained injuries as Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple sectors from Uri to Gurez along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals. Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC across multiple sectors to including Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly to ceasefire violations. Pakistan has resorted to 4,052 ceasefire violations this year of which 128 took place in November and 394 in October. It had resorted to 3,233 ceasefire violations last year, Army sources said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana reports 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

As many as 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 2,115 discharges and 27 deaths were reported in Haryana, as per the State Health Department on Friday. Total positive cases due to the disease rose to 1,95,799 including 1,74,380 recoveriesdischarges and...

Income tax relief for real-estate developers, home buyers announced under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0

In order to boost demand in the real-estate sector and to enable the real-estate developers to liquidate their unsold inventory at a rate substantially lower than the circle rate and giving benefit to the home buyers, the government has dec...

ByteDance gets 15-day extension from U.S. order to divest TikTok -company

The Trump administration granted ByteDance a 15-day extension of a divestiture order that had directed the Chinese company to sell its TikTok short video-sharing app by Thursday, the company said in a court filing on Friday. TikTok said it ...

Rumours of TMC Singur leader offering to resign, party MLA meets him at his residence

Amid rumours of Trinamool Congress MLA Becharam Manna, who was at the forefront of Mamata Banerjees Singur movement, offering to resign from the Assembly over disagreement on some issues, party legislator Prabir Ghosal Friday met him at his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020