Pusa bio-decomposer: Delhi govt to approach air quality commission

He said the anti-stubble solution prepared by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, decomposed 70 to 95 per cent of crop residue in 24 villages in Delhi. The Delhi government will submit the report along with a petition to the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Adjoining Areas, and urge it to issue directions to all state governments to implement it, the chief minister added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 22:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government will formally file a petition in the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and submit the impact assessment report of the bio-decomposer technique to it. He said the anti-stubble solution prepared by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, decomposed 70 to 95 per cent of crop residue in 24 villages in Delhi.

The Delhi government will submit the report along with a petition to the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Adjoining Areas, and urge it to issue directions to all state governments to implement it, the chief minister added. IARI scientists say Pusa bio-decomposer can turn crop residue into manure in 15 to 20 days and therefore, can prevent stubble burning.

"The solution was sprayed free of cost in 2,000 acres of non-basmati rice fields starting October 13. We have got an assessment report from 24 villages. The results are impressive," Kejriwal said. "We have found a solution to the problem of stubble burning, but will state governments implement it," he asked.

This is a "very easy and cost-effective" solution. Now, no government can say there is no alternative to the problem. The report says it just costs Rs 30 per acre, which can be given out of a state's own budget, Kejriwal said..

