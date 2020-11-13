Manipur reports 214 new coronavirus cases

Manipur reported 214 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total count of cases to 21,425. The state has 3,068 active cases at present while 18,144 people have recovered from the viral infection.

According to the state government, 213 people succumbed to the virus today. With 44,878 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases wernt up to 87,28,795. (ANI)