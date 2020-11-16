Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Mughal road closed due to snowfall

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel area, while higher reaches of Pirpanjal mountain range received heavy snowfall, resulting in the closure of Mughal road, said officials.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-11-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 10:26 IST
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Mughal road closed due to snowfall
Higher reaches of Pirpanjal mountain range receives heavy snowfall, resulting in the closure of Mughal road in Jammu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel area, while higher reaches of Pirpanjal mountain range received heavy snowfall, resulting in the closure of Mughal road, said officials. After snowfall affected the movement of vehicles, snow was being cleared from the Mughal Road to clear the way.

The maximum temperature in Jammu was marked at 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was at 13 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with a thunderstorm, hailstorm and lightning very likely over Western Himalayan region and isolated heavy falls is also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir today, November 16. Rain or snow activity very likely to decrease significantly thereafter," the IMD said.

Thunderstorm (0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0530 hours IST of today) observed at isolated place over Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi greets nation on 'Bhai Dooj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Monday. The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and sister.Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, Modi tweeted. On Bhai Dooj,...

Body of missing 23-year-old girl found in UP's Basti

The body of a 23-year-old girl, who went missing last week, was found in Bastis Kalwar on Sunday, the police said. Basti Superintendent of Police SP Hemraj Meena said that the post-mortem report has not confirmed rape.Body of a 23-year-old ...

Zee Studios announce new film 'Om - The Battle Within' on Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday

Marking actor Aditya Roy Kapurs 35th birthday, Zee studios and film producers Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan on Monday announced a new film titled Om - The Battle Within starring him. The announcement was made on Zee Studios social media handle...

Science News Roundup: 'One heck of a ride': SpaceX launches astronauts into space

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.One heck of a ride SpaceX launches astronauts into spaceElon Musks rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Sunday, NASAs first fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020