PM Modi expresses grief over mishap in Himachal's Mandi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district in which seven people lost their lives.

"Extremely pained after hearing the news of a road accident in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. The government is involved in relief and rescue operations. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured well soon," PMO tweeted, quoting PM Modi.

Seven people were killed while one suffered injuries after a vehicle fell down in Suketi Khad stream near Pullghrat area of Mandi district at around 3 am today. (ANI)